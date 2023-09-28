TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former U.S. attorney who is accused of stabbing a man on the Howard Frankland Bridge after a crash prosecuted a case against a Tampa Bay-area man who stole Nancy Pelosi’s podium during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, according to federal court records.

Patrick Scruggs prosecuted the case against Adam Johnson, of Parrish, according to court records. In February 2022, Johnson was sentenced to two months in prison.

An image of Johnson smiling and waving as he carried Pelosi’s podium went viral after the pro-Trump mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Johnson placed the podium in the center of the Capitol Rotunda, posed for pictures and pretended to make a speech, prosecutors said.

Scruggs was arrested on Tuesday after a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge involving three cars, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 35-year-old man was stopped in the middle of the bridge for an unknown reason and appeared to be slumped over in his vehicle, troopers said. A 40-year-old man and his 43-year-old wife saw the man and stopped to help. The man woke up, crashed into the couple’s car, and then tried to drive away.

While driving away, the 35-year-old man reportedly crashed into Scruggs, who was driving past. Scruggs allegedly got out of his car and stabbed the 35-year-old man multiple times, according to troopers.

Scruggs was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and burglary of an occupied convenience.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, confirmed Wednesday to WFLA that Scruggs worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in their Criminal Division from September 2012 to April 2023, but did not say why he was no longer employed by the Justice Department.

The Howard Frankland Bridge was closed for about three hours.