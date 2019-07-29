Ex-roommate describes unusual mom-daughter relationship in Nicole Nachtman trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Week two in the trial of Nicole Nachtman began Monday morning at the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa.

Nachtman is the former Florida State University student accused of killing her step-father, Robert Dienes, then her mother, Myriam, at their home in Carrollwood in 2015.

Jacqueline Roman-Eisenmann went to FSU with Nacthman and testified via Skype from South Florida.

“My roommate was Nicole Nacthman,” the woman said.

She explained that Nachtman’s parents didn’t help her move into her dorm and never visited.

“I know that her relationship with her mom and stepdad was not well!” the woman said.

Defense attorneys maintain that a rocky relationship between mom and daughter may have led Nachtman to go off the deep end.

The ex-roommate described a chaotic living environment that was often messy. She also explained how Nachtman was reluctant to go home during school breaks and holidays.

“I knew she wouldn’t want to go home because her mom wanted her to be someone who she wasn’t,” she said.

A medical examiner also testified Monday, saying Myriam Dienes was shot three times and explained that both victims had no chance to fight back.

The trial is expected to last another week.