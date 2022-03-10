LIVE: Ex-Riverview principal to be arraigned on sex crime charges

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The former Riverview elementary school principal who was accused of trying to convince a boy to have sex with is due in court on Thursday.

Derrick McLaughlin, the former principal of Dawson Elementary School, was arrested in January on charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, and use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

Authorities said he sent explicit texts to an undercover detective who he assumed was a teenager. There is no indication of any other victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

McLaughlin is due in court for an arraignment hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss