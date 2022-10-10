TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father and husband is sharing terrifying moments when his car was hit by gunfire while he, his wife and their three children were sleeping inside.

This happened last Wednesday at 4:30 a.m., in the 2200 block of North Oregon Avenue.

Demarian Acker says he was sleeping in his car with his wife Vivian and their 3 children when Tampa police say Christopher Stamat shot up their car.

“I’m like, instantly like, everybody, get down. Get down,” Acker said. “I just don’t understand why it had to be us.”

Acker’s wife Vivian, who’s also pregnant, was shot in the head.

Courtesy: Demarian Acker

“I just was asking God, just yelling at him, like no, no,” Acker said. “She was looking at me and saying, ‘help me. Help me’ and I felt like I couldn’t do anything to fix it.”

The children weren’t hurt. Seeing her mom bleeding, Acker’s oldest child started praying.

“We’re a spiritual family already,” Acker said. “It’s time to put it to work and that’s what my daughter did. She’s asking God to save her momma, and that’s what he did.”

On Monday, Acker was up and talking to her husband.

“I love you,” they said to each other.

Courtesy: Demarian Acker

“My mom even sent me a text and was like, ‘I don’t know what it is, but I want you all to come over here tonight if you want to’ and I didn’t even get it,” Acker said.

Detectives say they used surveillance video to track down Stamat’s black 2-door 300 series 2012 BMW, and he admitted to driving in this area that morning.

Detectives obtained search warrants for both Stamat’s vehicle and residence. Detectives located an empty gun box for a 9mm handgun in the vehicle and spent shell casings matching the casings found at the crime scene inside Stamat’s apartment.

Stamat didn’t give a motive for the shooting but told detectives he felt people were following and stalking him.

After a traumatizing experience, Acker is leaning on his faith.

“All I can say is God bless you, bro, and I’m praying for you,” Acker said.

He’s counting his blessings and believing some good will come from this.

“I’ve been through enough,” Acker said. “I know for a fact my wife’s not going nowhere. I believe in God. I know Jesus died on the cross for me and my sins, so I don’t have no worries. I’m not going to question God on that, everything happens for a reason. This might be a blessing in disguise.”

Courtesy: Demarian Acker

The family is getting help with housing. Acker’s wife has a long road to recovery, as the bullet is still in her head.

There is a GoFundMe for the family if you’d like to help them out. You can here.

Stamat is facing six felony charges, including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of shooting into a vehicle.