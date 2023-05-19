TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a dark day for law enforcement in Tampa Bay.

“Twenty-five years ago today is when they were murdered right here where we’re standing,” Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw told News Channel 8, at a gathering for past and present TPD officers.

Detectives Randy Bell and Ricky Childers were assigned to the Tampa police squad that investigates homicides.

“Everybody knew Ricky and Randy,” Bercaw said. “If somebody was murdered, you’d want those two detectives on the case.”

But on May 19, 1998, the detectives became the victims. Bercaw was in his second year with TPD.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” he said. “My brother-in-law was a homicide detective at the time and had to work a homicide involving two of his own.”

News Channel 8 was there when the detectives placed a convicted felon pretending to be the grieving father of a murdered 4-year-old boy in the back of their police car.

On the drive back to police headquarters downtown, the suspect used a hidden key to unlock his handcuffs. He got a hold of Childer’s gun and fatally shot both.

Hank Earl Carr also shot and killed rookie FHP Trooper James Brad Crooks when he tried to stop him.

Carr then barricaded himself in a Hernando County gas station. Before the SWAT team moved in, he released the clerk he held hostage and took his own life.

“It was a tragic and traumatic day across law enforcement in general, not just in the city of Tampa,” said John Miller, vice president of the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

The police union organized for TPD retirees who served with the detectives and active officers to gather Friday afternoon by the memorial plaques at the Floribraska Avenue exit ramp off I-275 southbound.

“Us being out here today and taking care of this site just shows we never forget those who are lost in the line of duty,” Bercaw said.

Bell’s legacy lives on through his daughter Ashley who is now a Tampa police officer.

“It’s an honor for her to follow in those footsteps and it’s something that’s always on her mind,” Bercaw said. “She knows she’s making her father proud.”