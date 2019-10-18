Event cancellations due to tropical storm Nestor in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nestor has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is making its way towards the Panhandle and southern parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Out of caution, many local events are being canceled as a storm surge warning has been placed in effect for Indian Pass, Florida, to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Below are several events that are canceled for the upcoming weekend:

Haunted Halloween Hayride

Canceled for Saturday, Oct. 19

Those who had purchased tickets will be refunded.

Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Canceled for Friday, Oct. 18

Click here to see if there will be any weather-related delays Saturday or Sunday.

Venice Farmers Market

Canceled for Saturday, Oct. 19

Downtown Lakeland Farmers Curb Market

Canceled for Saturday, Oct. 19

Sun Fiesta event in Downtown Venice

The bed races and parade are canceled for Saturday, Oct. 19

The rest of the Sun Fiesta activities in Centennial Park are currently still scheduled for this weekend, including arts and crafts vendors, kids activities, music and entertainment, the Miss Sun Fiesta Pageant on Saturday and the 5K Run on Sunday.

Churches Team Up to Form Sports Program for Kids (Northern Hillsborough and Southern Pasco)

Canceled Saturday, Oct. 19

Making Strides Tampa

Canceled Saturday, Oct. 19

Rescheduled for Nov. 3

Lightning LOCASH Post-Game Concert

Due to pending inclement weather, Saturday’s Pepsi post-game LOCASH concert will now be held inside AMALIE Arena instead of on Ford Thunder Alley as originally planned.

Guests without tickets to the Lightning’s game against the Colorado Avalanche will still be able to attend the concert by picking up a complimentary wristband at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning until 30 minutes after the end of the game.

Guests with a wristband can begin queueing in the ticket office at the start of the third period and will be directed into the arena by AMALIE Arena staff following the conclusion of the game. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. Fans with tickets to the hockey game will not need a separate wristband to view the concert.

Area 6 Special Olympics Bowling Competition

The Area 6 Special Olympics Bowling competition which was scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, Oct.19 at Seminole Lanes in Pinellas Park. Area 6 includes Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Sumter Counties. Citrus and Sumter counties will be rescheduled later at a later date.

Tampa Bay CMT Walk-n-Roll

The Charcot Marie Tooth Association (CMTA) has rescheduled its 5th Annual Walk-n-Roll 4 CMT Honoring Vicki Pollyea to November 16th at Macfarlane Park from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. More information can be found here.

Sarasota Half Marathon

Due to safety concerns as a result of area storms, the First Watch 5K has been moved to Sunday. More details here

Florida Orchestra Pops in the Park at Vinot

Canceled for Saturday, Oct. 19

Free concert at River Tower Park on Sunday at 7 p.m. is still on

No alternative date has been scheduled

If you know of another local event canceled due to inclement weather, please send us an email at online@wfla.com.

