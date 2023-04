TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An escaped cow caused traffic delays on I-75 after Hillsborough deputies had to save it.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the cow caused traffic to grind to a halt on I-75 North at Big Bend Road after they were forced to close the on and off ramps.

According to deputies, the cow escaped a nearby farm.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes as deputies tried to take the cow back home.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.