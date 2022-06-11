TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of I-275 in Tampa had to be shut down for emergency road work Saturday evening.

All southbound lanes of I-275 were shut down at Busch Boulevard. The road closure started around 7 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Tampa Police Department, the shutdown was caused by potential “erosion damage” in the area of Yukon Street.

Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol were headed to the scene to evaluate.

No information was provided on what may have caused the damage.

