TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eric Clapton announced a set of concert dates Monday, one of which includes Amalie Arena.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Clapton will be performing at the arena. Tickets wll be sold starting this Friday at 10 a.m.

Following his new North American shows, Clapton will go on his European tour that had to be rescheduled due to COVID restrictions.