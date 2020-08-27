Emergency Hillsborough school board meeting scheduled after judge vacates stay on teachers union lawsuit

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis and School Board Chair Melissa Snively have called an emergency school board meeting Friday to address a judge’s order to vacate the automatic stay in the Florida Education Association’s lawsuit against the state with regards to reopening schools.

Judge Charles Dodson initially made a ruling Monday, which stated that the state’s emergency order to mandate the reopening of schools by Aug. 31 was unconstitutional. The state later appealed, which invoked an automatic stay of the judge’s order.

Thursday’s decision from Dodson to vacate that stay said that the state’s response “drastically misstates what the temporary injunction order did and did not do.”

The ruling now requires “the local school districts be given authority under the individual circumstances to open or close the local schools, based on local condition.”

You can watch the emergency school board meeting at 8 a.m. Friday on Hillsborough Schools TV, Spectrum Cable channel 635 and Frontier channel 32. The meeting will also be live on the district’s Facebook and YouTube social media platforms.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on WFLA’s Facebook page and online at WFLA.com.

