TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 125,000-square-foot, two-story entertainment venue plans to open its doors in early May in Tampa, officials said.

Elev8 Fun will offer a state-of-the-art indoor go-kart track, more than 100 vintage and modern arcade games, 12 bowling lanes, blacklight mini golf, axe throwing and a laser tag arena.

It will open in the Citrus Park Town Center Mall, replacing the former Sears.

It will be the company’s second location. Another Elev8 Fun is located just north of the Orlando area, in Sanford.

“We’re reimagining and reenergizing these shopping centers, making them into spaces that the entire community can look forward to, from families to couples looking for a date night,” said David Goldfarb, president and founder of PrimeTime Amusements, a partner in the Elev8 Fun project. “The Orlando area has embraced this concept with amazing success, and we’re excited to become part of and serve the Tampa community.”

Elev8 Fun said the Tampa location will offer a full-service restaurant and two full-service bars. It will also include an outdoor beer garden.

To learn more about Elev8 Fun, click here.