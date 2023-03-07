TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s municipal elections are Tuesday. Voters will pick between candidates for the majority of city council seats and decide on four proposed amendments to the city’s charter are on the ballot.

Mayor Jane Castor is the only name listed on the ballot in the race to lead Tampa. She is only facing write-in opponent Belinda Noah.

Six of the seven Tampa City Council seats are up for grabs.

District 1: Councilman Joseph Citro is looking to win re-election against 3 challengers: Sonja Brookins, Alan Clendenin and Chase Harrison.

District 2: four candidates are looking to replace Charlie Miranda. Michael Derewenko, Robin Lockett, Guido Maniscalco and Mike Suarez are vying for the spot. Now, Miranda is seeking the district 6 seat.

District 3: incumbent Lynn Hurtak and former state senator Janet Cruz are among the crowded field which also includes: K.J. Allen, Jose Vazquez and George Feshev.

District 4: is expected to be one of the most watched races. Incumbent Bill Carlson is looking to fend off a challenge from Bill Casper.

District 5: Orlando Gudes is seeking another term, but must first defeat Gwen Henderson for the seat.

District 6: a long list of candidates including, Tyler Barrett, Rick Fifer, Charlie Miranda, Nicole Payne and Hoyt Prindle, want to replace current councilman Guido Mani-Scalco.

Four charter amendments are also on the ballot.

Those amendments would require the mayor’s nominations for department heads be approved by four of seven council members.

Another would limit council members to serve four consecutive four-year terms, beginning in 2027. Another amendment would create a charter review advisory commission to be established every eight years, rather than every 10 years.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your assigned polling location here: Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.