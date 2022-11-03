TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly man is fighting for his life after he was “senselessly and viciously” attacked by a 22-year-old Valrico man Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Logan Hall, 22, who lives mere blocks away from his victim’s house, was arrested Wednesday, one day after he broke into an elderly man’s home and attacked him with a stolen firearm.

Hillsborough County deputies were called to the home near the intersection of Copper Canyon Boulevard and Grand Canyon Drive in Valrico Tuesday after a woman reported her husband had been attacked.

When deputies arrived, they found the elderly man lying in his bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.

The woman told detectives her husband had been home alone for several hours and during that time, she was unable to reach him.

Detectives learned at some point during the day, an unknown person broke into the man’s home where a struggle ensued between the two. Before running out of the house, the suspect struck the man with one of two stolen firearms, the sheriff’s office said.

The elderly man was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives later identified the suspect as the 22-year-old from Valrico. After his arrest, deputies said Hall confessed to attacking the man. The stolen firearm used to attack the man was also found in Hall’s vehicle.

“This suspect had every intention of leaving the victim for dead after senselessly and viciously attacking an innocent man,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “Detectives swiftly worked to identify the suspect who showed no remorse for his actions. Our prayers are with the victim’s family as he fights for his life.”

Hall faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm, and two counts of grand theft of a firearm. He was held without bond.