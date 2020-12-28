Elderly Tampa man killed in fire caused by electrical malfunction, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An unidentified elderly man died Saturday morning in a house fire in Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. at a single-story home in the 1300 block of East Cayuga Street.
Officials said crews arrived to find the man’s home fully engulfed in flames. He was found inside the home once the fire was extinguished.
Officials said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction. The man’s death was ruled accidental.
The blaze caused an estimated $70,000 in damage.
