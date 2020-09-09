Elderly person robbed at gunpoint in Sun City Center home, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —An elderly person was robbed at gunpoint last Thursday in an apparent “targeted attack” at their home in Sun City Center, authorities said.

The robbery occurred at a home in the 300 block of Clubmanor Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Sep. 3.

Deputies said the suspects were caught on surveillance video being dropped off at the home by a gray or silver SUV. The video shows them enter the home through an unlocked door, walk around the residence and go into the victim’s refrigerator.

Deputies said they shoved the victim into a chair and held them at gunpoint. The men were after prescription drugs, but the victim said they didn’t have any, according to deputies.

The men escaped with a wallet, credit cards and a cell phone, authorities said.

“Through our investigation, we believe this was a targeted attack ,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Based on their demands, the suspects seem to be after prescription medication. We are relieved the victim was unharmed, but we will not let these suspects get away with this crime.”

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Bank statements show the victim’s credit cards were used in the early hours Friday at a Racetrac on College Avenue in Ruskin and at a Pilot gas station in Ellenton.

Those with information about the men are being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: