TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An EF-1 tornado touched down in northern Hillsborough County during Tuesday’s storms, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.

The tornado touched down in The Eagles Golf Club, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado had wins of 90 mph and it was on the ground for less than a mile.

The tornado collapsed several pool cages of homes along the golf course, the NWS said.

“There was some additional roof damage along an adjacent street,” the NWS said. “However, this appeared to be associated with inflow and/or an eventual microburst with a uniform direction to the damage along the street.”

Courtesy: National Weather Service/X

The tornado was an EF-0 on most of the path, with a few “pockets” of EF-1 strength, according to the NWS.

This is the second tornado confirmed by the NWS to hit the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday. The first was an EF-0 that touched down briefly on a home near Bartlett Park in St. Petersburg.

Courtesy: National Weather Service/X

The National Weather Service also noted an area of straight-line wind damage in several communities north of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County.

Courtesy: National Weather Service/X

“The primary damage was to trees, but several structures towards the end of the path did have some damage mainly to siding,” the NWS said. “Unlike tornadoes, the path was significantly wider, longer, and all damage was found in a uniform direction, implying the area experienced a local wind surge rather than a tornado.”

No injuries were reported.