‘Edward Scissorhands’ house back on the market in Lutz for $699,900

*The video above is from Sept. 2021 showing the inside and landscape of “Scissorland.”

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – The famous home in Lutz where portions of “Edward Scissorhands” was filmed is back on the market.

In September, 8 On Your Side spoke with the owner of “Scissorland,” Joey Licalzi, who actually worked as a dishwasher on the set of the film. He and his wife purchased the home at the end of 2020 after offers from all over the world came in.

The Licalzi couple decided to give back to their community and to fellow Tim Burton fans by turning part of their home into a free museum with screenings of the movie, offering tours to the public.

The house, located at 1774 Tinsmith Circle, is listed at $699,900. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and comes with all the movie memorabilia, including replica wallpaper in the kitchen that matches the kitchen in the movie.

“This is it! One-of-a-kind Scissorland shrine! Be one of the first families to battle for an epic, historical movie property!” the listing says.

The front yard of the home had been redone and topiaries similar to the movie were put in. The house has a colorful garden with seating and lighting in place in the backyard.

Movie fans and potential home buyers can see a different virtual tour of the house by checking out “Ourscissorland” on TikTok or Instagram.