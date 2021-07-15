HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Thonotosassa.

Edward Gilbert was last seen leaving his home near Joe Ebert Road and Williams Road, on a bike at about 5:30 a.m. on July 2.

Gilbert is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 108 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His bicycle is black and yellow, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any further information.

“We want to bring this young man back to his home and family safely,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking for the public’s help finding him, if anyone knows where he may have gone, please call us immediately.”

Those with information regarding Gilbert’s whereabouts are asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.