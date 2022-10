TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Superstar Ed Sheeran is bringing his tour to Raymond James Stadium in May.

The “+ – = x,” or, “The Mathematics” tour will take to Tampa on May 20, Sheeran’s first tour stateside in five years. Multi-platinum artist Khalid will be joining Sheeran on the tour when it comes to Tampa.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning Oct. 12 at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster.

General sale starts Oct. 14, also at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 6.