TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.

A Hillsborough County School system spokesperson said Wednesday that two students at the high school got into a fight. As part of normal security procedures, the students and their belongings were searched.

During the search, the spokesperson said a gun was found in the backpack of one of the students, and the weapon was seized.

That same day, an adult was found to be in possession of a firearm near the school.

A day later, on Thursday, a student reported one of their classmates had a gun. School security then searched the student and found a firearm.

In a statement, the Hillsborough County School system said, “We remain encouraged that students feel comfortable enough with trusted adults on campus to alert them when something makes them feel unsafe. Our district continues to employ random searches throughout our campuses on a weekly basis to add an extra layer of safety. A random search was conducted at East Bay High today and no weapons were found.”