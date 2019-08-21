Easing PTSD anxiety with dance

TAMPA (WFLA) – Could dancing help ease the anxiety for people with PTSD?

A Tampa Bay Airman who spent many years on the frontlines serving our country reluctantly agreeing to take dancing lessons with his wife in hopes of relieving anxiety associated with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“For me, I have problems being around people, especially people being behind me,” explained SSgt Ralph Rodriguez – Air Force E-5.

SSgt. Rodriguez finally agreed to take a dancing lesson with his wife at Fred Astaire Dance Studios in North Tampa in Carrollwood, and finally started making steps toward recovery.

“We started very easy then we started increasing and now he can dance with people around him no problem,” said Alberto Tabares of Fred Astaire Dance Instructor.

Now SSgt. Rodriguez and his wife Carmen perform in front of large crowds, and it’s become more than just relief from anxiety, their relationship is more solid.

“It’s been a big transformation he was all boxed in, not involved in our relationship, but ever since we started dancing he’s been more romantic. He is around people more, he’s smiling all the time, he’s more positive,” said Carmen Rodriguez.

The entire Rodriguez family is united with an Airman who served our country now on the mend.