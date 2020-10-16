Early voting starts on Oct. 19 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Early voting in Hillsborough County will begin Monday.
The early voting period will be open for 14 days, ending on Nov. 1. Voters can submit their ballots at any of the 26 early voting locations anytime between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends.
Each early voting location will also have a curbside, vote by mail drop-off tent for voters who want to turn in their vote by mail ballots in person.
Early voting for the general election includes two new sites at Amalie Arena and Raymond James Stadium.
Below is a full list of early voting sites:
- Amalie Arena
- 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa 33602
- Apollo Beach Recreation Center
- 664 Golf and Sea Boulevard, Apollo Beach 33572
- Austin Davis Public Library
- 17808 Wayne Road, Odessa 33556
- Bloomingdale Regional Public Library
- 1906 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico 33596
- Bruton Memorial Library
- 302 W. McLendon Street, Plant City 33563
- C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
- 2607 E. Dr. MLK, Jr. Boulevard, Tampa, 33610
- Fred B. Karl County Center
- 601 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa 33602
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
- 3910 S. Manhattan Avenue, Tampa 33611
- Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library
- 2902 West Bearss Avenue, Tampa 33618
- Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library
- 11211 Countryway Boulevard, Tampa 33626
- New Tampa Regional Library
- 10001 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa 33647
- North Tampa Branch Library
- 8916 North Boulevard, Tampa 33604
- Northdale Recreation Center
- 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa 33624
- Northwest Regional Office
- 4575 Gunn Highway, Tampa 33624
- Port Tampa Community Center
- 4702 W. McCoy Street, Tampa 33616
- Providence West Community Center
- 5405 Providence Road, Riverview 33578
- Raymond James Stadium (Voting entrance on Himes)
- 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa 33607
- Riverview Branch Library
- 10509 Riverview Drive, Riverview 33578
- Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
- 2514 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa 33619
- SouthShore Regional Library
- 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin 33573
- Southeast Regional Office
- 10020-S US Highway 301, Riverview 33578
- Temple Terrace Public Library
- 202 Bullard Parkway, Temple Terrace 33617
- Town N Country Regional Public Library
- 7606 Paula Drive, Tampa 33615
- USF TECO Hall (Anchin Center)
- 4110 USF Apple Drive, Tampa 33620
- University Area Community Center
- 14013 N. 22nd Street, Tampa 33613
- West Tampa Branch Library
- 2312 W. Union Street, Tampa 33607
Voters should bring a driver’s license or other acceptable photo and signature ID when checking in.
Residents can still request a mail ballot online at VoteHillsborough.org or by calling 813-744-5900.
