TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in the city of Tampa can head to the polls starting Monday morning to cast an in-person ballot for several city council runoff elections.

City of Tampa Early Voting Locations

April 17 – 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Fred B. Karl County Center

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Branch Library

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center

West Tampa Branch Library

Races

Alan Clendenin and Sonja Brookins are facing off for the city-wide District 1 spot.

In the District 2 citywide seat, council member Guido Maniscalco is going head-to-head against Robin Lockett.

Former State Senator Janet Cruz is battling incumbent Lynn Hurtak for her city-wide District 3 seat.

In District 6, newcomer Hoyt Prindle is running against incumbent Charlie Miranda.

Election day is April 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.