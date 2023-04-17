TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in the city of Tampa can head to the polls starting Monday morning to cast an in-person ballot for several city council runoff elections.
City of Tampa Early Voting Locations
April 17 – 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
- Fred B. Karl County Center
- Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
- New Tampa Regional Library
- North Tampa Branch Library
- Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
- West Tampa Branch Library
Races
Alan Clendenin and Sonja Brookins are facing off for the city-wide District 1 spot.
In the District 2 citywide seat, council member Guido Maniscalco is going head-to-head against Robin Lockett.
Former State Senator Janet Cruz is battling incumbent Lynn Hurtak for her city-wide District 3 seat.
In District 6, newcomer Hoyt Prindle is running against incumbent Charlie Miranda.
Election day is April 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.