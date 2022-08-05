HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Monday, voters will be able to cast their ballots for the 2022 primary election a two-week early voting period.

On election day, August 23, Hillsborough County voters must cast their ballots in their assigned precinct, but they have the flexibility to visit any of the 26 locations during early voting. They will be open every day, including weekends, from August 8-21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We print your specific ballot on demand at that early vote site,” Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said. “On election day, your ballot is already printed and its waiting for you.”

The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is next Saturday, August 13. Voters can return the ballots to secure drop boxes at any of the early voting sites while they’re open.

“The last election we had all those outside and that was because of the pandemic,” Latimer said. “We’ll be taking all those back inside so you can still drop your vote by mail ballot and we’ll have people that will be monitoring the secure ballot intake stations.”

Latimer has a message for voters who are not registered Republicans or Democrats – don’t miss out on voting in open contests that will be decided on primary day.

“And that’s the school board races and the judges races,” he said, “But as I mentioned, too, there’s also two universal primary races. One’s the senate in District 20 the other one is county commission District 4.”

A referendum is also on the ballot for all voters to decide whether to approve a one-mil property tax increase to provide more funding for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Latimer is reminding voters to not leave their photo signature IDs at home.

“There’s 12 acceptable forms of identification,” he said. “You can find all those on my website. The easiest one is your driver’s license, so that’s gonna be the quickest way to do it.”

These are the 26 early voting locations in Hillsborough County.