HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Early voting will begin this week ahead of the 2022 primary elections.

Hillsborough County will open 26 polling locations on Monday. The deadline to register was July 25.

Early voting will open in other Tampa Bay counties later this week.

Those voting by mail in Hillsborough County should contact your Supervisor of Elections Office no later than August 13 to request that a ballot be mailed to you. You can also pick up a mail ballot at an elections office. Mail ballots must be received by your Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. on Aug. 23.

When voting at a polling place, residents must present a current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include:

FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV)

US Passport, Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

Early voting in Hillsborough County opens Aug. 8 and closes on Aug. 21. You can find polling locations on the Supervisor of Elections website.

For polling locations in other counties, click the links below: