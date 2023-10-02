TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Child care centers across the country are no longer receiving government checks from the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s money that has been helping keep doors open since the pandemic.

However, some of that funding may still be accessible following decisions from state lawmakers over the last year to retain some of the dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The state set aside $315 million to continue helping day cares through June 30, 2024.

Hillsborough County is expected to receive $33 million.

The Early Learning Coalition is putting together applications to apply for the remaining dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“To ensure that they have incentives to keep teachers in the classroom, bonuses to ensure that we can help them pay the bills, keeping those children in those seats, keeping them learning a year longer while we as business leaders figure this out,” said Dr. Fred Hicks, CEO of the Hillsborough County Early Learning Coalition.

Hicks said applications should be available before the end of October.