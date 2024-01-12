TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky Buccanneer fan took home more than some donuts, courtesy of Dunkin’.

In a drive-thru event Friday morning, the coffee giant teamed up with the Bucs in the Raise the Flags drive-thru rally ahead of Monday’s playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At 8:30 a.m., Dunkin’ awarded a woman with a pair of playoff tickets for the Wild Card game at Raymond James Stadium.

“We got two tickets, we were going to work this morning and we said ‘let’s just do a drive-thru,'” the winner told reporters. “We’re late for work, so worth it!”

When the woman was asked if she was looking for playoff tickets, she told reporters she didn’t think getting tickets was even an option.

Courtesy: Alliance Marketing Partners

“We’re gonna kick some Eagle butt,” she added.

The woman said she is not only a huge Bucs fan but a big Dunkin’ fan too.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., visitors going through the drive-thru in Lots 8 and 9 on Dale Mabry Highway received free coffee samples, promotional gift cards, and Dunkin’ and Bucs co-branded merch. Dunkin’ is the official coffee of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.