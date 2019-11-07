Dump truck overturns, spills sand after tire blows out on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A blown tire caused a dump truck to overturn and spill sand and rocks off the side of Interstate 75.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the accident happened Thursday morning in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just south of State Road 618.
The driver was not injured and traffic was not majorly impacted.
Further information was not available.
