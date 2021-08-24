Dump truck overturns, spills dirt on Suncoast Parkway in Lutz; driver hurt

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a dump truck that overturned on the Suncoast Parkway in Lutz.

The Highway Patrol said the driver was heading south on State Road 589 and lost control of the truck just north of Lutz Fern Road. The dump truck drifted off the road, overturned and hit a guardrail, damaging about 75 feet of it.

The driver suffered injuries and was still being removed from the vehicle. They will be taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Highway Patrol said crews were en route to remove the dirt and sand that spilled on the road. Traffic is passing by on the outside shoulder.

This story is developing and will be updated.