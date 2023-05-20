ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a semi-truck and a U-Haul snarled traffic along Interstate 75 on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 8:40 a.m. at mile marker 403, which is north of High Springs in Alachua County. Traffic camera footage showed emergency crews were still blocking two of the northbound lanes at 5:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 53-foot semi-trailer hauling frozen food products was heading south on I-75 when it overturned in the median, crashed through the guardrail and entered the northbound lanes.

The semi collided with a U-Haul box truck driven by a man from Plant City. The U-Haul driver was not hurt in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was identified as a 42-year-old man from Valdosta, Georgia. He was arrested for DUI, according to FHP, and was taken to the Alachua County Jail. The semi driver and his 22-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries at the site of the crash.

Northbound drivers can take exit 399 in High Springs and use U.S. Hwy. 41 to avoid the traffic congestion.