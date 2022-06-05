TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was arrested Sunday after driving through an active crash scene, according to state troopers.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a crash on I-4 when Antonio Lopez, 36, of Plant City drove into the scene and hit a Road Ranger that had its emergency lights on.

The Road Ranger was unoccupied at the time because the driver was putting traffic cones to mark off the crash scene, according to the report.

Troopers said Lopez drove off but was found at a nearby Wawa on Thonotosassa Road two minutes later.

Troopers at the scene made Lopez perform field sobriety exercises, but he performed poorly and showed signs of impairment, the report said.

Lopez was arrested on multiple DUI charges, leaving the scene of the crash, and not having a valid drivers license.