TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a drunk driver early Thursday morning, authorities said.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an HCSO deputy was responding to a call around 3:50 a.m. when another driver collided with his patrol vehicle on College Avenue across US Highway 41.
The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Eduardo Castro ran a red light in his Hyundai SUV before slamming into the deputy’s front passenger side.
The deputy was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
After showing signs of impairment, Castro was arrested. Three hours after the crash, deputies said Castro blew a .124 and .119 BAC. The legal limit in Florida is .08 BAC.
Castro faces charges of driving under the influence with personal damage and personal injury and driving without a valid driver’s license.
“This incident could have easily resulted in a tragic loss of life, and it serves as an example of the potential devastation that a single reckless choice can cause,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Driving under the influence is illegal and endangers everyone on the road. Not only did this selfish individual cause a deputy to end up in the hospital, but he prevented another member of our community who was in need from getting the help they needed promptly.”
An investigation remains ongoing.