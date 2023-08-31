TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a drunk driver early Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, an HCSO deputy was responding to a call around 3:50 a.m. when another driver collided with his patrol vehicle on College Avenue across US Highway 41.

The sheriff’s office said 24-year-old Eduardo Castro ran a red light in his Hyundai SUV before slamming into the deputy’s front passenger side.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

After showing signs of impairment, Castro was arrested. Three hours after the crash, deputies said Castro blew a .124 and .119 BAC. The legal limit in Florida is .08 BAC.

Castro faces charges of driving under the influence with personal damage and personal injury and driving without a valid driver’s license.

“This incident could have easily resulted in a tragic loss of life, and it serves as an example of the potential devastation that a single reckless choice can cause,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Driving under the influence is illegal and endangers everyone on the road. Not only did this selfish individual cause a deputy to end up in the hospital, but he prevented another member of our community who was in need from getting the help they needed promptly.”

An investigation remains ongoing.