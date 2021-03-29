Drunk driver convicted of killing Summer Moll’s mom in head-on Selmon Expressway crash to be released from prison early

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a tragedy that shocked the Tampa Bay area in September 2008.

Summer Moll was 4-years-old at the time of the crash in 2008. She and her mother were hit head-on by a drunk driver going the wrong way on the Selmon Expressway.

Summer was left with two broken arms, legs, pelvis, eyeball socket and a cracked skull, after a drunk driver slammed into the car she was riding in with her mother.

The accident took the life of her mother, Jennifer O’Boyle.

More than forty surgeries later, this brave young woman is now 17-years-old and legally adopted by her grandmother, Tammy Rosian.

When it comes to her scars and wounds, Summer, who now goes by the last name Rosian is brave, bold, and beautiful. For this teenager, they are a reminder that she is a survivor.

“It doesn’t bother me, I’m comfortable showing my scars, I’m actually been afraid of showing people my scars for the past couple of years,” Rosian told 8 On Your Side. “I’m actually okay with showing people my scars now. “

Summer says while the scares have healed she still thinks of her mother every day.

“I haven’t missed a day without thinking about her, like doing something or achieving something, like thinking about her. Like her standing there thinking she’s proud of me of what I do,” Rosian said.

Both Summer and her grandmother who has been raising her ever since the accident are closer than ever and are anxiously awaiting the release of the killer in the case, Cheryl Riemann convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 15 years.

“I hope with going down the story of what happened, I hope people think before they do and do something,” Rosian said.

According to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, Riemann is currently in a supervised work release program in Pinellas County with her last day scheduled for June 10.

This grandmother and granddaughter have one message for the killer.

“You know I hope the best for her,” Tammy Rosian adding. “I hope she doesn’t do any more drinking and driving. And, I hope she lets people know what’s she been through and maybe that will wake up people too.”

As for Summer, She had this to say to the convicted drunk driver.

“Hopefully you don’t do what you did to another family because it turned our family upside down, yeah it made us stronger, but it destroyed a little bit of us too.”

Summer who now attends Brandon High School is scheduled to graduate in 2023 and tells 8 On Your Side she hopes to seek a career in veterinary medicine or nursing.