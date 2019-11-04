Drunk driver causes wrong-way crash in Town ‘N’ Country, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash in Town ‘N’ Country.

The crash happened on Memorial Highway near Eisenhower Boulevard.

Deputies said the driver was traveling the wrong way on Memorial Highway and struck an oncoming vehicle near the intersection.

Despite losing a tire, the driver continued northbound in the wrong direction for about 1/4 mile, but couldn’t go any further and was busted by deputies.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said the driver was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and DUI.

His name was not released.

