TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies said they have located the driver of a van who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 2:34 a.m. Saturday after a van struck a pedestrian on West Waters Avenue and left the scene.

According to deputies, the van was found on Bay Bridge Court in Tampa. The driver said he knew he hit something, but thought it was just an animal.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the driver said he went back to the scene but didn’t see anything. However, detectives were still checking surveillance cameras to see if they supported his claim.

The pedestrian was hospitalized at St. Joseph’s Hospital but died from his injuries, according to a Sunday release.

As of this report, no charges have been filed.