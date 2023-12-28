TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Authorities say a man who was trying to cross Gandy Boulevard was fatally struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night. The driver got out of the car to help and was also struck by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Gandy, east of San Fernando Boulevard.

According to the report, a 58-year-old man from New Jersey tried to cross the road and was hit by a 23-year-old Seminole woman driving a Nissan Maxima.

The woman got out of her vehicle and was hit by a 23-year-old Tampa woman in a Kia Optima.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The Nissan driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

AAA spokeswoman Lori Weaver-Hawkins said drivers and pedestrians share the responsibility on the road.

“Be sure that you’ve got your eyes on these other on the drivers and that they see you before you proceed. Don’t just start out cross the crosswalk because the light has changed,” Weaver-Hawkins said. “It is very dangerous if you’re walking along an area where the speed limit is those highway speeds and above you are in even greater danger of being harmed.”

Pedestrians face some of the gravest dangers when walking. Hawkins said be mindful of what you wear when you are out at night.

“Get yourself. One of those reflective vests and put that on because it’s amazing how much better you are seen by the traffic when you have one of those reflective vests. And that goes for those who are bicycling as well,” Weaver-Hawkins said.

Headphones also make people more likely to be victims of pedestrian accidents, Hawkins said.

“So, when you’re walking, don’t have headphones in both ears. You want to be able to at least hear traffic and hear what’s going on around you. Pay attention. Don’t be buried in your phone and not be paying attention to the surrounding,” Hawkins said.

The crash is still under investigation. Troopers said no one had been cited at the time of the incident.





