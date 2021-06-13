Driver wanted in fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run, FHP reports

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a man involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hillsborough County, according to a release.

The report states that Miguel Matias Usher was headed east on SR-618 when his pick-up truck veered from the inside lane into the outside lane, hitting a car from behind. It is not yet known why Usher entered the lane, according to the FHP.

Both vehicles spun until stopping on the outside shoulder of the road. The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries while the car’s passenger was taken to a hospital for critical injuries.

Usher suffered a laceration to the head and, according to the FHP, ran away from the crash scene. If you know where he is or have information on the crash, call the highway patrol at 813-558-1800.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.