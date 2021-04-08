Driver to be sentenced in crash that killed mom, toddler on Bayshore

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young driver will be sentenced Thursday for a street racing crash that killed a 24-year-old mother and her young daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018.

Cameron Herrin, now 21, pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and unlawful racing on a highway.

Authorities said Herrin was racing along Bayshore at more than 100 miles per hour when he hit and killed Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt and her 1-year-old daughter, Lillia. Herrin was 18 when the crash occurred.

After the crash, there was outcry from the community and changes were made on Bayshore Bouelvard to improve safety, including lowering the speed limit.

Another driver involved in the crash, John Barrineau, pleaded guilty for his role, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Herrin was supposed to be sentenced in February, but his attorneys asked for the date to be moved so the hearing would be in-person instead of virtual.

The day is expected to be emotional, and could be a big step in healing for David Raubenolt, the victims’ husband and father.

“The torment and terror caused by the fact that they are not in prison yet does not feel survivable to me,” David Raubenolt said.