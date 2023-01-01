GREATER NORTHDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were hurt after a driver hit a Florida Highway Patrol car during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper pulled over a sedan at 11:10 a.m. for speeding in the southbound lanes of the Veterans Expressway. The crash occurred near mile marker 12.5, which is north of the Hutchinson Road exit in the Greater Northdale area.

As the two vehicles moved onto the outside shoulder and stopped, another speeding driver lost control of his SUV on the wet roadway and slammed into the back of the FHP car. The patrol car was propelled forward into the back of the sedan.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

The driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old man from New Port Richey, was left with minor injuries. The occupants of the sedan, 59-year-old and 25-year-old men from Land O’Lakes, sustained minor injuries.

The FHP trooper, a 61-year-old man from Land O’Lakes, was also left with minor injuries.