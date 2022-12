HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy was shot at by a driver in a road rage incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Balm Riverview Road and County Road 672.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to give an update around 9:15 p.m.

