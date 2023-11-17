TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a traffic crash that left one driver seriously injured.

Tampa police responded to Adamo Drive and Orient Road around 5:31 p.m. Friday evening regarding a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV.

Police said the SUV driver was seriously hurt.

As of this report, the eastbound lanes of Adamo Drive will be closed between Maydell Drive and Orient Road as they investigate the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No additional details were released.