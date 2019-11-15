Driver runs red light, hits police vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a driver ran a red light and hit a patrol car in downtown Tampa overnight.

The accident happened at the intersection of Jackson Street and Florida Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said the driver of a Volkswagen was traveling on Jackson Street when they ran a red light and hit a police vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but airbags from both vehicles were deployed, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for failure to stop at a traffic signal.

Further information was not available.

