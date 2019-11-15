Driver runs red light, hits police vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a driver ran a red light and hit a patrol car in downtown Tampa overnight.
The accident happened at the intersection of Jackson Street and Florida Avenue around 2 a.m. Friday.
Police said the driver of a Volkswagen was traveling on Jackson Street when they ran a red light and hit a police vehicle.
No injuries were reported, but airbags from both vehicles were deployed, police said.
The driver, who was not identified, was arrested for failure to stop at a traffic signal.
Further information was not available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Couple beat, starved 11-year-old girl who weighed 47 pounds
- Police: Man busted with cocaine after crashing vehicle into Sarasota home
- Fiery wreck on I-75 remains under investigation days after crash
- ‘It’s on’: OJ Simpson reacts to Myles Garrett brawl with Steelers QB
- Man accused of killing K-9 during chase