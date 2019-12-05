Driver killed after crashing through a wall, slamming into Tampa home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is dead and a homeowner feels lucky to be alive after a car busted through a barrier and slammed into a mobile home.

At around 7:30 Wednesday night, the driver of a Pontiac GTO was traveling south on Sheldon Road near Gross Point Boulevard when for unknown reasons, they lost control of the vehicle.

The car blasted through a concrete barrier and crashed into Sara Stanley’s bedroom.

The GTO was a mangled mess and the driver was killed at the scene.

Stanley spoke to 8 On Your Side off camera, and said she’s normally in bed at that time but happened to be in another room watching TV when the car hit her home.

Her bed is now littered with bricks from the main entrance.

Power was knocked out for a few homes here Thursday morning.

HCSO has not released the name of the driver. They say alcohol and speed were factors in this crash.

