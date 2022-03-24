TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was killed after their vehicle hit a gator Thursday morning along Country Road 672 in Lithia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Country Road 672 , approximately two miles west of County Road 39.

An agency spokeswoman said the driver was heading east, and the gator was in the roadway. The front of their vehicle struck the animal, then the vehicle went off the road and rolled into a ditch.

The unidentified driver died at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman did not say what happened to the gator. Further information was not immediately available.