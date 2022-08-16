TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night in Dover.

Authorities responded to the hit-and-run around 9:15 p.m near the intersection of Sydney Dover Road and Dover Ranch Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cyclist with upper body trauma.

Deputies said the victim was riding his bicycle near the northbound lane of Sydney Dover Road when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The driver then fled the scene.

Detectives are searching for a potential suspect vehicle described as a small, dark-colored pickup truck.

“Fleeing the scene of a crash is not only cruel, but it’s also illegal,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This victim’s family deserves answers, and our detectives are working diligently to solve this case. If anyone has information or recognizes this vehicle, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.