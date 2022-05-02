BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released more details in a fatal collision that killed a runner on Culbreath Road Friday.

An HCSO communications officer told 8 On Your Side Monday that three people were running south on Culbreath Road north of Nature’s Way Boulevard.

At the time of the collision, the people were running with traffic behind them and without reflective clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

A passing driver eventually hit the runners, striking one of the them with his passenger side mirror, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the driver thought he hit a trash can, but he returned to the scene.

An HCSO statement said one of the runners was severely injured and died at the scene. Another went to a hospital while the third refused treatment.

Deputies said that speed and impairment did not contribute to the crash and that the driver was not charged in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing.