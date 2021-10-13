Driver flees after crashing into Temple Terrace home, deputies say

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are currently on the scene of a car into a home in Temple Terrace.

According to deputies, the vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning into the front of a home located near the intersection of Spruce Lane and Ponderosa Drive.

There are no serious injuries to those inside the home, a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says.

After the crash, deputies say the driver fled from the scene. At this time, the driver has not been found.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

