TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that downed three power lines in Tampa.

The crash, which involved several vehicles, happened in the 1400 block of North Florida Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

Troopers say they’re looking for one of the drivers who fled the scene on foot.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

