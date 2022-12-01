TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver died in a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer on U.S. 301 in Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer driver, a 47-year-old Odessa man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 when he got in a turn lane to get on the Selmon Expressway.

Under a flashing yellow turn signal, FHP said the tractor-trailer driver turned into the path of another driver.

The tractor-trailer driver hit the other driver’s car and was jackknifed across the southbound lanes of U.S. 301, troopers said.

The car driver, a 51-year-old Brandon man, died in the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.