TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Brandon.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning in the area of Gornton Lake Road and Grand Isle Drive.

Deputies say the driver was heading north on Gornto Lake and hit a fence. He suffered fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.